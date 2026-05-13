Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Calls for overhaul of postal network amid parcel pressure

Photograph: ©Fran Veale

There’s a warning that the current postal system is unable to cope with the current level of parcels in circulation.

The Communications Workers’ Union is highlighting the issue at its biennial conference in Sligo over the next two days.

Donegal Branch Secretary and postman, Seamus McLoughlin says a total overhaul of the system is needed.

He said that pressure was already mounting, and that became worse with the closure of Fastway offices across Ireland:

This morning, a motion was also passed to ensure that remote working is made a statutory right:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photograph: ©Fran Veale
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for overhaul of postal network amid parcel pressure

13 May 2026
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes inspection reports for centres in Gweedore, Fahan, Portnablagh and Ballyshannon

13 May 2026
Main Street Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Youth knocked down in Ballybofey

13 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 13/05/2026

13 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Photograph: ©Fran Veale
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for overhaul of postal network amid parcel pressure

13 May 2026
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes inspection reports for centres in Gweedore, Fahan, Portnablagh and Ballyshannon

13 May 2026
Main Street Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Youth knocked down in Ballybofey

13 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 13/05/2026

13 May 2026
ard na greine stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update – Nurses to begin protest and work-to-rule in Stranorlar

13 May 2026
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal deputies raise Givinostat issue in the Dáil

13 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube