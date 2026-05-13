Calls for overhaul of postal network amid parcel pressure

There’s a warning that the current postal system is unable to cope with the current level of parcels in circulation.

The Communications Workers’ Union is highlighting the issue at its biennial conference in Sligo over the next two days.

Donegal Branch Secretary and postman, Seamus McLoughlin says a total overhaul of the system is needed.

He said that pressure was already mounting, and that became worse with the closure of Fastway offices across Ireland:

This morning, a motion was also passed to ensure that remote working is made a statutory right: