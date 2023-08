A man has been charged in relation to a string of burglaries in west Donegal.

They occurred between January and August of this year in the Kilcar and Ardara areas.

Two people were arrested yesterday morning – a man in his 20s and a teenage boy – following a planned operation by Gardaí in Ballyshannon.

A number of stolen items were also recovered.

The man has since been charged to appear before Letterkenny District on August 31st, and the teenager has been released without charge.