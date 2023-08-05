Consultation opens on draft County Development Plan

Donegal County Council has published its Draft County Donegal Development Plan for the period from 2024 until 2030.

A public consultation on the Draft Plan is already underway, and will run until Friday October 13th.

The Draft Plan sets out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of Donegal, and includes development objectives, policies, and land use zonings.

The Draft Plan was agreed for publication by the Elected Members of Donegal County Council last month following previous public consultation and with the support of the Council’s Planning section. If adopted, the Draft Plan will guide future planning and public investment decisions across a wide range of development areas including housing, economic development, climate change, transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and the management of Donegal’s natural and built heritage.

The draft document also includes area plans for Buncrana, Ballybofey/Stranorlar and Bundoran with associated development objectives, policies, and land use zonings.

The latest phase of discussion is now underway, and the council says it welcomes written submissions from all sections of society during the current Draft Plan Public Consultation which runs until Friday 13th of October.

You can read the Draft Plan and associated environmental reports and get involved by visiting www.donegaldevplan.ie

You can read the Draft Plan and associated environmental reports here.

You can make a written submission on the new Draft Plan here.