Man dies after crash in Kerrykeel

A 19-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed in County Donegal this morning.

It happened shortly after 3.30am in Kerrykeel when the car collided with a pole on the roadside.

A passenger, who was travelling in the same car, is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Milford Kerrykeel Road where the crash occurred is closed and local diversions via the Rathmullan and Milford roads are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward – particularly those with dash-cam footage.