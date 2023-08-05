Donegal delight as they win the All-Ireland U18 C Championship Final

Donegal recorded a wonderful victory in the Ladies All-Ireland Under-18 ‘C’ Championship Final as they were worthy winners against Waterford in the decider played a neutral venue in Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath.

It finished Donegal 1-14, Waterford 1-9.

Donegal led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break having come from behind with three unanswered points.

They then had four unanswered points early in the second half and although Waterford got a late goal, Donegal went on to win by five points with Abbie McGranaghan getting the goal for the victorious side.

Brendan Cummings reports from the final whistle…