Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle was in the winners’ enclosure once again as he rode the 3/1 Bottler’s Secret to victory in the Bathshack Maiden race for trainer Ciaran Murphy at the Galway Festival.

Earlier in the day, he was second on the 4/1 shot Bad Desire in the Boylesport Casino Irish EBF Maiden race over a mile and half a furlong.

The Donegal jockey has now won seven races in the past fortnight.