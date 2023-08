There were mixed fortunes for the north-west Irish League Championship sides as the new season got underway.

Two goals from Mark Mbuli helped Institute to a winning start as they overcame Knockbreda by 2-0.

However, Dergview were beaten 3-2 at home by Portadown. Gareth Falconer put them ahead but the Shamrock Park outfit fought back and led 3-1 before the Tyrone side got a second on 87 minutes through Thomas Mullen.