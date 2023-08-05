Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

New beach by-laws may be needed to combat dog fouling – McClafferty

 

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says action needs to be taken to combat dog fouling on beaches in Cloughaneely and Gweedore.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says anyone bringing dogs onto beaches should ensure they are on a leash, and also ensure that if their dog goes to the toilet on the beach, they pick up the residue and dispose of it properly.

He believes there needs to be another discussion about by-laws governing the handling of dogs on beaches.

Cllr McClafferty says it’s something he’ll be raising at council level in September………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dog Beach
News, Top Stories

New beach by-laws may be needed to combat dog fouling – McClafferty

5 August 2023
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Top Stories

Consultation opens on draft County Development Plan

5 August 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday August 4th

4 August 2023
Pilgrims Path
News, Top Stories

Hiker in distress assisted on Sliabh Liag

4 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dog Beach
News, Top Stories

New beach by-laws may be needed to combat dog fouling – McClafferty

5 August 2023
Development Plan Thumbnail
News, Top Stories

Consultation opens on draft County Development Plan

5 August 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday August 4th

4 August 2023
Pilgrims Path
News, Top Stories

Hiker in distress assisted on Sliabh Liag

4 August 2023
Goldrum WTP
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann confirms incident at Letterkenny Water Treatment Plant

4 August 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

9,813 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of July

4 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube