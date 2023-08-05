New beach by-laws may be needed to combat dog fouling – McClafferty

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says action needs to be taken to combat dog fouling on beaches in Cloughaneely and Gweedore.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says anyone bringing dogs onto beaches should ensure they are on a leash, and also ensure that if their dog goes to the toilet on the beach, they pick up the residue and dispose of it properly.

He believes there needs to be another discussion about by-laws governing the handling of dogs on beaches.

Cllr McClafferty says it’s something he’ll be raising at council level in September………….