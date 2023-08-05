Termon beat Four Masters to win Division 2B Final

Termon have defeated Four Masters at Davy Brennan Memorial Park in Glenties to capture the All-County League Division 2B title.

Termon are the only side to have gone through the whole season in the All-County Leagues with a 100% record.

Four Masters got off to a great start and led by 1-1 to no score after 14 minutes.

But by half-time there was only two points between them with Four Masters leading by 1-3 to 0-3.

The sides were level a number of times in the second half but Termon – whose goal came from Patrick McDaid – clinched victory with some late points.