Two men charged with arson and assault in Derry

Detectives in Derry have charged two men aged 28 and 29 with a number of offences including arson, endangering life with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a report of a flat on fire in the Duddy’s Court area of the Waterside on Thursday August 3rd. The charges are also in relation to a report of an injured man located in the early hours of Friday August 4th on Fairview Road by Galliagh roundabout.

Both men are set to appear before Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dungannon on Saturday August 5th. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

