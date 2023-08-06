Donegal Mountain Rescue Team advise vigilance for Bank Holiday hikers

Donegal’s Mountain Rescue Team received a call last night from An Garda Síochána to assist a person who had been on Errigal Mountain for 4 to 5 hours.

The team were able to use the search system Sarcall to locate the hiker who was then transported to the vehicle safe and well.

The Mountain Rescue Team advises that people should be prepared before heading out on the hills this Bank Holiday Weekend.

They advise that hikers should bring enough food and plenty of water, bring a torch with extra batteries as well as a fully-charged mobile phone and to always wear appropriate hiking clothing.