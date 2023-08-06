Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team advise vigilance for Bank Holiday hikers

Donegal’s Mountain Rescue Team received a call last night from An Garda Síochána to assist a person who had been on Errigal Mountain for 4 to 5 hours.

The team were able to use the search system Sarcall to locate the hiker who was then transported to the vehicle safe and well.

The Mountain Rescue Team advises that people should be prepared before heading out on the hills this Bank Holiday Weekend.

They advise that hikers should bring enough food and plenty of water, bring a torch with extra batteries as well as a fully-charged mobile phone and to always wear appropriate hiking clothing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

The Bundoran Lifeboat - William Henry Liddington - pic Nicholas Leach
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly Volunteers rescue fishermen in need

6 August 2023
DMRT 4
News, Top Stories

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team advise vigilance for Bank Holiday hikers

6 August 2023
Late Conor McGinley
News, Top Stories

Mulroy College pay tribute to former pupil

6 August 2023
donegal-community-hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Donegal to become better informed on Palliative Care

6 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

The Bundoran Lifeboat - William Henry Liddington - pic Nicholas Leach
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly Volunteers rescue fishermen in need

6 August 2023
DMRT 4
News, Top Stories

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team advise vigilance for Bank Holiday hikers

6 August 2023
Late Conor McGinley
News, Top Stories

Mulroy College pay tribute to former pupil

6 August 2023
donegal-community-hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Donegal to become better informed on Palliative Care

6 August 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor says action must be taken to tackle current housing crisis

6 August 2023
martin kenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road toll increases due to inflation

6 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube