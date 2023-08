AJ and his teammates

Noamh Conaill defeated St Eunan’s earlier today to win Division 1 in the All County League.

It ended Naomh Conaill 0-09 St Eunan’s 1-05 in MacCumhail Park, Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon.

After the match Brendan Devenney spoke with Noamh Conaill defender AJ Gallagher and he said it’s “good to get another medal”..