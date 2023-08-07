Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Harps suffer heavy defeat in Athlone

Finn Harps’ recent encouraging run of five games unbeaten in league and cup games came to an abrupt half on Bank Holiday Monday evening as they were beaten 4-1 by Athlone Town in their SSE Airtricity League Division One clash at Lissywollen.

Athlone effectively bagged the points after a rampant first half display during which they netted four times while BJ Banda was on target for the Donegal side.

Both sides finished with ten men. Athlone had Michael Peprah sent off on 79 minutes for a second yellow card while Harps had substitute Daniel Stokoe sent off in the 90th minute.

Kevin Egan filed this full-time report.

Elsewhere in Division One on Bank Holiday Monday, Longford Town registered an upset as they beat Bray Wanderers 4-2 away while Galway beat Treaty United 3-0, Wexford lost at home 1-0 to Waterford, and Cobh Ramblers were held to a 2-2 draw away to Kerry FC.

Harps drop to eighth and this is a set-back in the quest to claim a promotion play-off spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Garda surveillance images reveal Hutch meeting in Donegal

7 August 2023
366058680_781545643765524_3125034048957997782_n
News, Top Stories

Woman airlifted following 3m fall at Glenlough

7 August 2023
uspca
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for action following animal cruelty case in the north

7 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Teileann may cause disruptions

7 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai Patrol
News, Top Stories

Garda surveillance images reveal Hutch meeting in Donegal

7 August 2023
366058680_781545643765524_3125034048957997782_n
News, Top Stories

Woman airlifted following 3m fall at Glenlough

7 August 2023
uspca
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for action following animal cruelty case in the north

7 August 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Teileann may cause disruptions

7 August 2023
vaccine
News, Top Stories

Laura Brennan HPV vaccine catch-up clinic in Letterkenny tomorrow

7 August 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Arrests every half hour over bank holiday weekend for driving offences

7 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube