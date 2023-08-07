Harps suffer heavy defeat in Athlone

Finn Harps’ recent encouraging run of five games unbeaten in league and cup games came to an abrupt half on Bank Holiday Monday evening as they were beaten 4-1 by Athlone Town in their SSE Airtricity League Division One clash at Lissywollen.

Athlone effectively bagged the points after a rampant first half display during which they netted four times while BJ Banda was on target for the Donegal side.

Both sides finished with ten men. Athlone had Michael Peprah sent off on 79 minutes for a second yellow card while Harps had substitute Daniel Stokoe sent off in the 90th minute.

Kevin Egan filed this full-time report.

Elsewhere in Division One on Bank Holiday Monday, Longford Town registered an upset as they beat Bray Wanderers 4-2 away while Galway beat Treaty United 3-0, Wexford lost at home 1-0 to Waterford, and Cobh Ramblers were held to a 2-2 draw away to Kerry FC.

Harps drop to eighth and this is a set-back in the quest to claim a promotion play-off spot.