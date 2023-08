Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a wooden frog sculpture which has been stolen from MacManus Estate in Donegal Town on Thursday evening last.

They say the piece was taken after 6 o’clock that evening and has ‘GINTAS CARVING’ branded on the base.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Rossylongan Wood and believe they seen suspicious activity or has information on its whereabouts is asked to make contact.