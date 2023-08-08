Appeals made for two separate road traffic collisions in Buncrana

Two road traffic collisions occurred in Buncrana over the week.

The first took place on Cockhill Road on Tuesday evening last between two vehicles.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The second collision took place when three parked vehicles were damage by another driver on the early hours of Sunday morning.

The driver failed to stay at the scene.

Garda Grainne Doherty made the following appeal: