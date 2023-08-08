Continuation of Waterside DEA election count to get underway tomorrow

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that there will be a continuation of the counting votes cast in recent Council elections in the Waterside DEA constituency.

In a statement issued by the Council, they say it follows a Court hearing and with agreement of all parties, the continuation count will take place in the Foyle Arena tomorrow.

The Council says this is required due to the previously reported discrepancy in the original count in May.

The outcome of the process will be reported to the court which will further consider the matter during a hearing which is expected to take place later next week.