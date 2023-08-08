Derry and Strabane Mayor appeals for calm in Derry

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, has appealed for those involved in sporadic public disorder in the Galliagh area to consider the impact of their actions on their community.

Councillor Patricia Logue says she is deeply disappointed to learn of the unacceptable scenes that unfolded yesterday and in the early hours of this morning.

She added that no one should ever feel unsafe in their homes or when travelling in their cars.

Councillor Logue says now is a time for calm and restraint to allow people in the area to recover.