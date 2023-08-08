‘Our worst performance of the season’ – Dave Rogers

Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers has described his team’s display against Athlone Town last night as their worst performance of the campaign to date

Harps lost by four goals to one on Monday night – all the goals in the game coming in the first half

BJ Banda was on the mark for Harps – but by the break – Athlone were well on their way to what was a third win over Harps in their three league games to date

Both sides finished with ten men – Harps had Daniel Stokoe sent off near the end

After the match, Dave Rogers spoke with reporter Kevin Egan