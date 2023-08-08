Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Our worst performance of the season’ – Dave Rogers

Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers has described his team’s display against Athlone Town last night as their worst performance of the campaign to date

Harps lost by four goals to one on Monday night – all the goals in the game coming in the first half

BJ Banda was on the mark for Harps – but by the break – Athlone were well on their way to what was a third win over Harps in their three league games to date

Both sides finished with ten men – Harps had Daniel Stokoe sent off near the end

After the match, Dave Rogers spoke with reporter Kevin Egan

windscreen
News, Top Stories

Van owner discovers smashed windscreen in Kilmacrennan

8 August 2023
News, Top Stories

Bedroom window of home smashed in Buncrana

8 August 2023
Members of the Donegal Half Marathon committee and Donegal Volunteer Centre
News

First 400 entries in Donegal Half Marathon guaranteed t-shirt and specially commissioned medal

8 August 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Gardaí continue to appeal for information for fatal collision in Kerrykeel

8 August 2023
