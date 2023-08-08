Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect – Ballybofey and Stranorlar Tidy Towns 08/08/23

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Listen back to this week’s feature with Chair of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Tidy Towns Committee Dean Gillespie.

The Twin Towns has been coming to life thanks to the efforts on all parts from the group and volunteers.

We headed to the BASE Enterprise Centre in Ballybofey to find out more:

Tip Sheet:

Did you know?

What do Tidy Towns Do?

  • Reduce litter by regular maintenance
  • Paint derelict buildings
  • Give TLC to postboxes, litter bins and bollards
  • Give the community members a space to connect
  • Plant flower and trees and aid biodiversity

Tips for reducing litter in your area

  • Contact your local Tidy Towns to ask for clean-up supplies: pickers, gloves, bags. Let them know when you’re finished and arrange a collection point.
  • Encourage people in your circle to stop littering. Teach children the harms of littering for the environment to aid the fostering of good habits. Here’s a child friendly explainer video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pbXLw6NDBM

