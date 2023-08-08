Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Teenager injured by debris from hijacked car in Derry

It’s emerged that a teenager requires surgery after she was injured by debris from the hijacked car after it was set alight.

The driver was dragged from his car in Knockalla Park around 10.30pm last night, after which he was struck on the head and his vehicle set on fire. A number of males wearing dark-coloured clothing are believed to have been involved.

As the teenager was walking in Knockalla Park last night, around the time the vehicle was hijacked, she was hit with debris from the burning vehicle.

She sustained facial injuries as a result which will require surgery.

Detectives from the Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division are urging anyone who captured footage of what happened, or who knows who was involved, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gingell says both incidents are distressing and will no doubt have a lasting impact.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Teenager injured by debris from hijacked car in Derry

8 August 2023
Bonds Street arson
News, Top Stories

Derry arson ‘reckless act’ – Police

8 August 2023
House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister hoping to extend Help to Buy Scheme

8 August 2023
Toll1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to consider deferring toll charge increases

8 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Teenager injured by debris from hijacked car in Derry

8 August 2023
Bonds Street arson
News, Top Stories

Derry arson ‘reckless act’ – Police

8 August 2023
House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister hoping to extend Help to Buy Scheme

8 August 2023
Toll1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government to consider deferring toll charge increases

8 August 2023
Ours To Protect Play Back
Playback

Ours to Protect – Ballybofey and Stranorlar Tidy Towns 08/08/23

8 August 2023
derry
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane Mayor appeals for calm in Derry

8 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube