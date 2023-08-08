Teenager injured by debris from hijacked car in Derry

It’s emerged that a teenager requires surgery after she was injured by debris from the hijacked car after it was set alight.

The driver was dragged from his car in Knockalla Park around 10.30pm last night, after which he was struck on the head and his vehicle set on fire. A number of males wearing dark-coloured clothing are believed to have been involved.

As the teenager was walking in Knockalla Park last night, around the time the vehicle was hijacked, she was hit with debris from the burning vehicle.

She sustained facial injuries as a result which will require surgery.

Detectives from the Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division are urging anyone who captured footage of what happened, or who knows who was involved, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gingell says both incidents are distressing and will no doubt have a lasting impact.