This year’s MacGill Summer School will focus on global issues.

The 43rd summer school will get underway next Wednesday in Glenties.

Discussions will centre around Ukraine, the role of China, the future of Russia, Ireland’s future, climate change and AI.

Guest speakers include; Congressman Brendan Boyle, European Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland and MP Claire Hanna.

Dr Joe Mullholland, Director of MacGill Summer School says it is now renowned across Ireland: