Crews on site to restore water supply to Letterkenny and surrounding areas

Customers in Letterkenny and surrounding areas may experience a loss of water supply or low water pressure following a burst watermain in Ballyraine.

Uisce Éireann say they are working in conjunction with Donegal County Council to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Dedicated water crews are on site.

It’s hoped supplies will be restored by 2pm this afternoon.

Read the full statement below:

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply in Ballyraine and surrounding areas of Letterkenny

Wednesday, 9 August 2023 – Uisce Éireann is working with Donegal County Council to restore water supply as quickly as possible to customers following a burst to a water main in Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

As a result of the burst, customers in Ashlawn, An Garran, Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or interruptions to their water supply. Dedicated water services crews are on the ground this morning and hope to have water restored to home and business by 2pm this afternoon.

Paul Kilcoyne, Uisce Éireann, commented: “We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply.

“I can assure those affected that repair crews are on the ground working to fix the issue. Once repairs are complete it can take up to three hours for the return of normal water supply to all customers.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website.