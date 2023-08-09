Dooher & Logan given new three year term

Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan have been handed a new term in charge of the Tyrone senior footballers.
They were ratified to stay on at a county board meeting last night.
Dooher and Logan succeeded Mickey Harte in late 2020 – and guided Tyrone to the All-Ireland title the following year.
Their All-Ireland campaign came to an end this season at the quarter-final stage, where they lost to Kerry.
Paul Devlin and Gerard Donnelly have also been reappointed as Under 20 Football and Under 17 Football Managers respectively for three-year terms.
