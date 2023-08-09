Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Establishment of Community First Responder Group in Buncrana proposed

Plans are in motion to establish a Community First Responder Group in Buncrana.

A public meeting is being held next week.

The establishment of a Community First Responder Group has been proposed to cover the general Buncrana area as well as Fahan, Illies, Drumfries and Desertegney.

The purpose of the group is to train volunteers to attend certain types of emergency calls in Buncrana and surrounding areas.

Their aim is to reach a potential life threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives and provide the appropriate care including CPR & defibrillation, until the more highly skilled ambulance crew arrives on scene to take over the treatment.

No previous experience is required for interested parties and full training will be provided.

Roddy Smyth an advanced paramedic with the National Ambulance Service, Newtowncunningham CFR and Irish Red Cross will be a guest speaker at the public meeting which is due to take place on Monday August 21st at 8pm in the Lake of Shadows Hotel, Buncrana.

