Former Tyrone Manager Art McRory passes away

The death has occurred today of former Tyrone football manager Art McRory.

The Dungannon Clarke’s clubman was in charge of the Red Hands for a total of almost 25 years, in three different spells in the role.

He guided Tyrone to a first every appearance in an All-Ireland final in 1986, when they lost to Kerry.

A former Tyrone player, he entered management with the county minor team, winning an All-Ireland title in 1973.

He managed the senior side to five Ulster SFC titles, in 1984, ’86. 95, ’96 and 2001.

And he was at the helm when the county reached the Sam Maguire Cup decider for the second time, this time losing out narrowly to Dublin in a controversial final.

Mr McRory was predeceased by his wife Helen in February of this year.