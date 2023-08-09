Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Higgins believes his Derry side can cause an upset

Derry City are in Kazakhstan this week for the first leg of their third round qualifier of the Europa Conference League against Tobol Kostanay.

The Candystrips made the ten hour journey on Tuesday and will be very much in the lions den on Thursday evening as they look for another positive result on the road in Europe.

It’s only the second time in the clubs history that they have reach this stage of a European compeition and they will be boost by wins over Fareo Island and Finnish opponents in the previous rounds.

Squad wise, Cameron Dummigan is City’s only injury concern.

The game kicks off at 8pm local time, which is 3pm Irish time.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins believes his side can cause on upset:

