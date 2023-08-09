Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Murray and Ireland reach European Relay Final

Hannah Murray pictured with her Finn Valley Coach Rosemary Finn. Photo Finn Valley AC.

The Ireland 4x400m relay team have qualified for the final at the European Under 20 Championships in Jerusalem.

Finn Valley’s Hannah Murray ran a controlled and impressive second leg and hit the break zone in first position in what was a tough heat.

Ireland would finish fourth in a season best time of 3.39.02 to make Thursday’s final.

Tir Chonaill’s Fintan Dewhirst was also on track on Wednesday morning.

The Glenties man finished 7th in the semi final of the Men’s 400m hurdles in 56.64.

Unfortunately he didn’t make the final but it’s valuable championship experience for the u18 European silver medalist.

Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan is a coach with the Ireland team at the championships.

