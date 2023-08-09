Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Heritage Week gets underway in Donegal this week

Over 90 events are planned in Donegal as National Heritage Week gets underway in the coming days.

This year’s theme is Living Heritage with people invited to explore the traditions, practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed down through generations.

The County Donegal Heritage Office says there should be something for everyone in Donegal during Heritage Week which takes place from Saturday, August 12th to Sunday, August 20th.
Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Office says the variety of events planned this year is impressive and includes traditional skills demonstrations, guided walks, heritage site visits, field trips, heritage open houses, exhibitions, talks, workshops, artisan fairs, historical re-enactments, launch events and children’s activities.

Two days during Heritage Week have a particular theme: Saturday, August 19th is ‘Wild Child Day’ and encourages children and families to get outdoors to enjoy and explore the heritage and biodiversity in their locality. Meanwhile, Sunday, August 20th is ‘Water Heritage Day’ and celebrates Ireland’s water and how the country’s history and heritage has been shaped by the sea, rivers, lakes and wetlands.

The full programme of events is available online at: heritageweek.ie

