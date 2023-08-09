NI Executive Office responds to Ebrington Square concerts controversy

The Northern Ireland Executive Office says it has taken on board the concerns over the hosting of events at Ebrington Square in Derry.

A number of weeks ago four concerts planned for the area were in jeopardy after permission was withdrawn by a Stormont Department due to a threat of legal action by a third party if the events were to go ahead.

In a statement, the Executive Office says it is aware that the intention to hold dance music events at Ebrington Square this month has caused a level of controversy.

While the scheduled events will take place, the Office has identified and agreed to embrace further checks and balances in its own process and says it hopes the holding of such future events has the full support of all sections of the local community.