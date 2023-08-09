Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €13,000 awarded to Donegal community groups

Over €13,000 has been awarded to Donegal under measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys made the announcement of over €2million which will allow community groups to purchase specialised modes of transport for people who have mobility issues.

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services are receiving almost €55,000 for the purchase of a 17 seater vehicle.

Meanwhile Spraoi agus Sport Family Centre have been awarded over €77,000 which will be used to buy a 19 seat Wheelchair Minibus.

