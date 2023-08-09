Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

On today’s programme, Donal Kavanagh reviews the day’s papers before a discussion on litter in Greencastle and Dunfanaghy. SDLP Policing Spokesperson Mark H Durkan discusses the PSNI data breach, journalist Pat McArt looks into the continuation of the counting of votes in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Waterside ward, and we explore the impact of toll increases with the IRHA president :    

Donal previews this year’s MacGill Summer School with founder Joe Mulholland, and looks ahead to a special Young Theatre Festival in Donegal next year with the Young Curators who will put it together :

Donegal woman Angela McDaid outlines her Solomates initiative, and we look at a week dedicated to increasing female participation in outdoor sports on our Wellness Wednesday slot. Ciaran O’Donnell is in studio to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast, and we speak to Dubai based Adele Morgan, the 2023 Mary from Dungloe :

 

Top Stories

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Electoral Commission to look into reducing voting age

9 August 2023
Scam Alert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Students urged to be vigilant when searching for accommodation

9 August 2023
election ballot
News, Top Stories

SDLP confirms original Waterside DEA declaration has been upheld

9 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 August 2023
