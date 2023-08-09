Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

On today’s programme, Donal Kavanagh reviews the day’s papers before a discussion on litter in Greencastle and Dunfanaghy. SDLP Policing Spokesperson Mark H Durkan discusses the PSNI data breach, journalist Pat McArt looks into the continuation of the counting of votes in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Waterside ward, and we explore the impact of toll increases with the IRHA president :

Donal previews this year’s MacGill Summer School with founder Joe Mulholland, and looks ahead to a special Young Theatre Festival in Donegal next year with the Young Curators who will put it together :

Donegal woman Angela McDaid outlines her Solomates initiative, and we look at a week dedicated to increasing female participation in outdoor sports on our Wellness Wednesday slot. Ciaran O’Donnell is in studio to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast, and we speak to Dubai based Adele Morgan, the 2023 Mary from Dungloe :