Public urged to stop throwing waste from cars

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District has condemned incidents of littering in the area.

Cllr. Micheal McClafferty urged the public that in cases where a bin is not available to be responsible and take rubbish home.

He added that there are frequent occurrences of fast food packaging being thrown out of car windows.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon show this morning, Cllr. McClafferty said he doesn’t understand the mentality of those who decide to throw waste on the road, even in cases where facilities are available:

