There’s been a record level of philanthropic donations made to causes in Ireland.

Community Foundation Ireland’s annual report shows grants of 27.2 million were given out to communities here last year.

Over 7.5 million euro was used in direct response to the war in Ukraine, while funding was also used for causes working on climate action and combatting sexual violence.

The Foundation has a network of 5,000 voluntary, community and charitable partners across the country.

Director of Communications Jerry O’Connor says gift-giving by wealthy individuals is growing: