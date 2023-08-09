Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Retained fire fighters to escalate strike action

Retained fire fighters are to escalate strike action.

SIPTU has confirmed the move in response to the Government’s failure to respond to the service’s legitimate concerns.

Today the National Retained Fire Fighter Committee agreed that as of 8am on Saturday, all stations will go dark and will have no internal communications other than life saving information.

Retained fire fighters commenced their industrial action nine weeks ago.

SIPTU has warned that if there is no action from Government, there will be a further escalation.

