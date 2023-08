The SDLP has confirmed that the original declaration of the Waterside DEA in May’s local elections has been upheld.

Following a court hearing, a continuation of the count in the constituency took place today.

In a statement issued, SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood says Councillor Martin Reilly has been elected.

The formal declaration of the result is to be certified by the High Court next week following the conclusion of the count in Derry today.