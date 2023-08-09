Second night of disorder for Derry

PSNI in Derry are again appealing for information following another night of disorder.

Shots were reported to have been fired in Glengalliagh Park between midnight at 1am, while a number of cars were stoned on Moss Road in Shantallow.

As well as this, a fence was set alight in Glendale park and a bus was damaged near Slievemore Roundabout.

At around 11pm last night a man was hijacked. Two men opened his car door and assaulted him. It’s believed his car was set ablaze on the green in Galliagh.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard condemned the acts, saying they only cause fear, distress and trauma to those impacted.

He added enquiries are ongoing, those who believe they have information or video footage to get in touch.