Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Second night of disorder for Derry

PSNI in Derry are again appealing for information following another night of disorder.

Shots were reported to have been fired in Glengalliagh Park between midnight at 1am, while a number of cars were stoned on Moss Road in Shantallow.

As well as this, a fence was set alight in Glendale park and a bus was damaged near Slievemore Roundabout.

At around 11pm last night a man was hijacked. Two men opened his car door and assaulted him. It’s believed his car was set ablaze on the green in Galliagh.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard condemned the acts, saying they only cause fear, distress and trauma to those impacted.

He added enquiries are ongoing, those who believe they have information or video footage to get in touch.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí respond to reports of ‘suspicious device’ at LUH last night

9 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Second night of disorder for Derry

9 August 2023
communty foundation Ireland AR22
Top Stories, Audio, News

Record level of philanthropic donations made to causes in Ireland

9 August 2023
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for right to housing referendum – Simon Community

9 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí respond to reports of ‘suspicious device’ at LUH last night

9 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Second night of disorder for Derry

9 August 2023
communty foundation Ireland AR22
Top Stories, Audio, News

Record level of philanthropic donations made to causes in Ireland

9 August 2023
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for right to housing referendum – Simon Community

9 August 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach visits Belfast today for Stormont Assembly talks

9 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI face major data breach of staff information

9 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube