Taoiseach visits Belfast today for Stormont Assembly talks

The Taoiseach will visit Belfast today as talks continue to restore the Stormont Assembly.

Leo Varadkar will hold a round of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the main Northern Ireland political parties, as well as sporting and business interests

Fifteen months on from the Assembly elections in the North, there is still no sign of the Stormont regional parliament re-convening.

Talks between the British Government and political parties in the North are ongoing with little sign that the DUP are willing to compromise.

Failure to resume the Assembly in the coming months could mark a return of direct rule from London.

Today the Taoiseach will meet with Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP, Naomi Long of the Alliance, Doug Beattie of the Ulster Unionist Party and Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP.

To the surprise of many, Leo Varadkar will visit Linfield soccer club which in the past was an unwelcoming home for Catholics.

He will also meet officials from the GAA Ulster Council and Women in Business.