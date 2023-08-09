Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Taoiseach visits Belfast today for Stormont Assembly talks

The Taoiseach will visit Belfast today as talks continue to restore the Stormont Assembly.

Leo Varadkar will hold a round of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the main Northern Ireland political parties, as well as sporting and business interests

Fifteen months on from the Assembly elections in the North, there is still no sign of the Stormont regional parliament re-convening.

Talks between the British Government and political parties in the North are ongoing with little sign that the DUP are willing to compromise.

Failure to resume the Assembly in the coming months could mark a return of direct rule from London.

Today the Taoiseach will meet with Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP, Naomi Long of the Alliance, Doug Beattie of the Ulster Unionist Party and Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP.

To the surprise of many, Leo Varadkar will visit Linfield soccer club which in the past was an unwelcoming home for Catholics.

He will also meet officials from the GAA Ulster Council and Women in Business.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

communty foundation Ireland AR22
Top Stories, Audio, News

Record level of philanthropic donations made to causes in Ireland

9 August 2023
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for right to housing referendum – Simon Community

9 August 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach visits Belfast today for Stormont Assembly talks

9 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI face major data breach of staff information

9 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

communty foundation Ireland AR22
Top Stories, Audio, News

Record level of philanthropic donations made to causes in Ireland

9 August 2023
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for right to housing referendum – Simon Community

9 August 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach visits Belfast today for Stormont Assembly talks

9 August 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI face major data breach of staff information

9 August 2023
National Heritage Week 1
News, Top Stories

National Heritage Week gets underway in Donegal this week

9 August 2023
defibrillator
News, Top Stories

Establishment of Community First Responder Group in Buncrana proposed

9 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube