Efforts to increase the population of the corncrake in the North and West of Ireland appear to be paying off.

Figures released today show the number of corncrakes in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway has increased 15%.

Overall, there’s been a 35% increase in the population of Corncrakes in Ireland over the past five years.

A total of 218 corncrake breeding territories were recorded this year, up by 10% on 2022.