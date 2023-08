Derry City will have to overturn a 1-nil first leg deficit if they’re to reach the Conference League playoff round.

They conceded a Roman Asrankulov screamer for Tobol midway through the second half in Kazakhstan.

Michael Duffy squandered a gilt-edged chance to level the tie 12-minutes from time.

The return leg next week will be played at The Tallaght Stadium in Dublin as the Brandywell does not meet the criteria for hosting a third round game.