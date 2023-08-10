Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Drop in support from farmers for Minister McConalogue

Support for a Donegal Minister has fallen while an overwhelming number of farmers say they would vote for a new farmers’ political party if one was formed.

A survey by the Irish Farmers Journal shows 72% of farmers would give their first preference vote to a farmers’ party.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s ratings among farmers has fallen with only 1 in 5 believing the minister is doing a good job.

Fine Gael’s support has also dropped to 34% down 4% since last December.

Political Correspondent with the Farmers Journal Pat O’Toole says there is an increasing appetite not just in Ireland but in Europe for such parties:

