Fourteen events planned for Donegal HER Outdoors Week

Fourteen events have been organised at eight locations across the county by Donegal Sports Partnership as part of HER Outdoors Week which takes place from Monday, August 14th to Sunday, August 20th.

HER Outdoors Week aims to celebrate and encourage more females to get out and enjoy the benefits of being in the outdoors, while bringing visibility to the opportunities for females to get involved in outdoor physical activity. All events will have a focus on fun, being social, and will be based around small group numbers.

HER Outdoors Week kicks off in Donegal on Monday, August 14th, with a rock climbing event on Cruit Island and concludes with a forest walk/dip and campfire at Ards Friary on the morning of Saturday, August 19th.

There are stand-up paddling board and kayaking sessions scheduled for Maghery Pier, an OAT Programme (Orienteering, Athletics, Triathlon) for teenage girls being run at the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar, while Donegal Town Pier is the venue for stand-up paddling and surfing sessions.

Rathmullan Beach will host a sunrise sea swim, a kayaking programme will be delivered at Gartan Outdoor Centre, and a women’s only paddle event is planned for Cladnageragh Pier in Kilcar.

Looking ahead to the week-long initiative, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said: “HER Outdoors Week is all about providing more opportunities for all females to escape to the outdoors and try something new. Donegal is a county that has so much to offer when it comes to outdoor activities and HER Outdoors Week is a chance for women to try something new.

“We would be encouraging females to get out and avail of the many natural amenities around. If they’re not it a position to join a club or a group, we would encourage them to meet up with a friend and go for a walk, a run, a cycle or a swim. For those who want to take up a sport or join a club or group, they should make contact with someone from that club or group who can give them the necessary information.”

“Our main message is for females to make exercise and physical activity a regular part of their week. Ultimately, it’s all about females trying to fit that in finding the right balance,” Mr. Sweeney added.

Pointing out that Donegal Sports Partnership regards HER Outdoor Week as a chance to break down some of the barriers that make it difficult for females to engage in exercise and physical activity, he continued: “Those barriers could be a lack of confidence, body image, the lack of opportunities in their own locality, the lack of awareness, family commitments and not having the necessary free time. There might also be a stigma around sports as well and the notion that it’s all competitive as opposed to being participation-led.

“There is still a seven per cent difference in terms of participation levels in sport between males and females, so we still have a bit to go to get to parity. So, it’s initiatives like HERS Outdoor Week that can help boost female participation in physical activity and sport and further reduce the imbalance. The team at Donegal Sports Partnership has worked extremely hard to pull together a week of excellent events. Hopefully, all those who take part in the various events around Donegal will enjoy the experience,” Mr. Sweeney commented.

To register for any of the 14 Donegal events taking place as part of HERS Outdoor Week, follow the link below:

https://activedonegal.com/her-outdoors/