Derry City will have to overturn a 1-nil first leg deficit if they’re to reach the Conference League playoff round.

The Candystrips lost in Kazakhstan to Tobol on Thursday.

The return leg next week will be played at The Tallaght Stadium in Dublin as the Brandywell does not meet the criteria for hosting a third round game.

After the game Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says they are still very much in the tie.