INTO says government needs to increase spending to lessen burden on families

A union representing primary teachers says the Government should increase spending rather than relying on voluntary contributions from parents.

The INTO trade union says capitation grants paid by the State to schools should be increased.

It has emerged that parents, across primary and secondary schools, paid 28 million euro in voluntary contributions during the 2020-2021 school year.

Director at the National Association for Principals and Deputy Principals, Paul Crone, says unfortunately schools rely on voluntary contributions from parents:

