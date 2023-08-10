Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board to take place today

The Chief Constable of the PSNI is set to come under pressure at an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board after it emerged a data breach impacted 10,000 PSNI officers and staff.

It comes after personal and employment information about every officer was released online on Tuesday.

Its the second such breach as it emerged a laptop with the names of more than 200 officers and staff was stolen from a private vehicle last month.

Chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland – Liam Kelly says trust in senior management of the PSNI has been seriously damaged:

 

