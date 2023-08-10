New bid for Riverine Community Park Project under PEACEPLUS Programme

Donegal County Council and Derry City & Strabane District Council say said they’re committed to making a PEACEPLUS bid to deliver the Riverine Community Park Project.

The Riverine Community Park Project in Lifford and Strabane aims to see a new public park on both sides of the river, including a park and community building in Lifford, a public park and nature trails in Strabane and a new pedestrian bridge over the River Foyle to link the two together.

This is as well as twelve cross community initiatives to encourage greater cross-border interactions.

Significant delays were experienced due to securing the planning required in both council districts, resulting in a failure to meet the deadlines for the PEACE IV programme.

The councils say amid disappointment, they are working towards further funding applications under the PEACEPLUS Programme, due on September 7th.

They are currently seeking confirmation of continued support from local community groups.