The availability of rental properties nationwide remains extremely limited.

On August 1st, there were fewer than 1,200 homes available to rent across the country.

The latest report by Daft.ie shows rents in Donegal are up over 22% when compared to the second quarter of this year to €1,077 which is 122% above its lowest point.

Economist and author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says supply appears to be the defining factor: