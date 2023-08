Brendan Rodgers has been named the PwC GAA/GPA footballer for July.

Rogers was integral to Derry’s four-point victory over Cork in the Quarter Final, with two scores to his name.

The Slaughtneil man also proved to be Derry’s engine when it mattered coming up with two more scores in the All-Ireland Semi Final as they narrowly missed out against Kerry.

Limerick’s Cian Lynch was named the Hurling Player of the Month.