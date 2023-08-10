Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Donal Kavanagh begins today’s show with a look at the newspaper headlines, before Donegal ATU Students Union President Barry Breslin urges more people to bring students into their homes. Leitrim Labour Representative Bernie Linnane calls for a reassessment of the Rose of Tralee, and White Oaks’ Stephen McLaughlin discusses the implications of recent cocaine seizures and asks people to consider becoming overnight volunteers……  

Liam McLaughlin and Helen O’Sullivan of the Farmers Alliance discuss their plans and priorities as the Irish Farmers Journal reports major support for a new farmers’ party, and historian Dr Joe Kelly discusses the Sheep War of Gaoith Dobhair and Cloughaneely……

In the third hour, Senator Pauline O’Reilly outlines the case for limiting the number of election posters, we discuss whether bank profits should be subject to a windfall tax, we hear businesses in the Twin Towns are ‘Stronger Together’, and Siptu’s Kevin McKinney discusses the latest escalation in the retained firefighters’ dispute………   

 

Lease agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 22% increase in cost of rent in Donegal

10 August 2023
tvlicence
News, Audio, Top Stories

PBP calls for TV licence to be scrapped

10 August 2023
Paschal Budget
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Expenditure Minister says Budget will have cost-of-living package

10 August 2023
Riverine Community Park
News, Top Stories

New bid for Riverine Community Park Project under PEACEPLUS Programme

10 August 2023
Advertisement

