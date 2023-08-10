Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Donal Kavanagh begins today’s show with a look at the newspaper headlines, before Donegal ATU Students Union President Barry Breslin urges more people to bring students into their homes. Leitrim Labour Representative Bernie Linnane calls for a reassessment of the Rose of Tralee, and White Oaks’ Stephen McLaughlin discusses the implications of recent cocaine seizures and asks people to consider becoming overnight volunteers……

Liam McLaughlin and Helen O’Sullivan of the Farmers Alliance discuss their plans and priorities as the Irish Farmers Journal reports major support for a new farmers’ party, and historian Dr Joe Kelly discusses the Sheep War of Gaoith Dobhair and Cloughaneely……

In the third hour, Senator Pauline O’Reilly outlines the case for limiting the number of election posters, we discuss whether bank profits should be subject to a windfall tax, we hear businesses in the Twin Towns are ‘Stronger Together’, and Siptu’s Kevin McKinney discusses the latest escalation in the retained firefighters’ dispute………