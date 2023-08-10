Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“Silence from Government” forcing firefighters to escalate strike action – SIPTU

SIPTU says “the silence from Government” has forced firefighters to escalate their strike.

On-call members of the fire service first started industrial action on June 6th in a dispute over the low level of pay and restrictive conditions of the job.

In an escalation of that strike, all retained fire stations will “go dark” from 8 o’clock this Saturday morning – meaning crews will have no internal communications with local authority radio call centres.

SIPTU members have also vowed to close one station in each county every week, if a resolution is not found by Saturday 19th August.

Kevin McKinney, SIPTU Representative says the increased industrial action is challenging for firefighters:

Advertisement

