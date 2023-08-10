Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

SVP seeing more Donegal students deferring their course in order to work to save instead

More people planning to go to college are deferring, in hopes to save for another year in order to be able to afford it.

St Vincent de Paul say they are seeing a rise in Donegal families availing of their Education and Training Bursary Fund in order to cope with the financial strain of the cost of college.

They are urging those who did not qualify for the bursary in previous years, to apply again.

Maired McGurren, President for Donegal, Silgo and Leitrim with SVP says despite peoples efforts to save, the rising cost of living is still leaving some falling short of the amount of money required:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pocket_money_640x360-600x360
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP seeing more Donegal students deferring their course in order to work to save instead

10 August 2023
college graduation degree student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Students struggling to find housing in Letterkenny

10 August 2023
Fire Strike 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Silence from Government” forcing firefighters to escalate strike action – SIPTU

10 August 2023
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Checkpoints to remain in place at the Clonmany Festival

10 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pocket_money_640x360-600x360
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP seeing more Donegal students deferring their course in order to work to save instead

10 August 2023
college graduation degree student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Students struggling to find housing in Letterkenny

10 August 2023
Fire Strike 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Silence from Government” forcing firefighters to escalate strike action – SIPTU

10 August 2023
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Checkpoints to remain in place at the Clonmany Festival

10 August 2023
Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop in support from farmers for Minister McConalogue

10 August 2023
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board to take place today

10 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube