SVP seeing more Donegal students deferring their course in order to work to save instead

More people planning to go to college are deferring, in hopes to save for another year in order to be able to afford it.

St Vincent de Paul say they are seeing a rise in Donegal families availing of their Education and Training Bursary Fund in order to cope with the financial strain of the cost of college.

They are urging those who did not qualify for the bursary in previous years, to apply again.

Maired McGurren, President for Donegal, Silgo and Leitrim with SVP says despite peoples efforts to save, the rising cost of living is still leaving some falling short of the amount of money required: